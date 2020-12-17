Khawaldeh sponsors Arab-Pacific parliamentary meeting on post-COVID policy

Member of the Arab Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development, Dr. Rida Khawaldeh, Thursday sponsored the second “Asian and Pacific Parliamentarians’ Meeting on Policy Changes during COVID-19”.

The online meeting aimed to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on population and development issues in the Arab region.

In an opening speech, Khawaldeh, a former minister and senator, indicated that the “Arab region’s countries are witnessing major transformations, which are basically an expression of the aspirations of their peoples to build democratic systems that consolidate freedom, achieve social justice, and protect human rights and dignity”.

While the world is at a crossroads, he said, “our dialogue today provides an opportunity to ask ourselves: Have we succeeded in achieving development and well-being for members of our societies? and have we succeeded in adopting social, economic and environmental policies that lead to reducing the number of the poor and the marginalized?”.

He stressed that with true cooperation and partnership, “we can overcome the challenges and obstacles facing population and development issues in the Arab region.”

Regional Director for Arab states in the United Nations Population Fund for Arab Countries, Dr. Luay Shabaneh stressed the importance of the meeting and communication between parliamentarians.

He noted the strategic partnership that links the Fund with the Arab Parliamentarians Forum on Population and Development, the Asian Population and Development Association in Japan (APDA) and the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

Dr. Fadwa Bakhdah, Regional Director of the International Planned Parenthood Federation for the Arab World Region, emphasized the federation’s support for parliamentarians concerned with population and development issues.

Professor Ghada Diab of the United Nations Population Fund expressed her appreciation for the role of parliamentarians in addressing legislation regulating population and development issues.

Dr. Osamu Kusumoto, Secretary-General and Executive Director of APDA said that this important dialogue “comes in a delicate circumstance that the world is going through”, pointing out the importance of the topics discussed in this dialogue.

Source: Jordan News Agency