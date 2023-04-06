Khalayleh receives Tunisian religious affairs minister over cooperation

Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs and Holy Sites, Mohammad Khalayleh, on Thursday received Tunisian Minister of Religious Affairs, Ibrahim Shaibi. During the meeting, the two ministers affirmed the “deep-rooted , historic” bilateral relations at the official and popular levels, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Tunisian President Dr. Kais Said. Reviewing the ministry’s role in serving mosques, Khalayleh highlighted its efforts to raise the level of services provided to Jordanian pilgrims, in addition to activities and programs implemented by King Abdullah II Institute for the Rehabilitation of Preachers. Khalayleh referred to the ministry’s efforts through Jordan-run Jerusalem Endowments Department in providing services for Jerusalem’s Islamic holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially aimed to confront Israel’s hard-line in the far-right Israeli government. The government, under His Majesty King Abdullah II’s directives, is making all efforts to serve and maintain Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entire 144 dunum area, Khalayleh said. He also added that budget was allocated from Jordan’s treasury to carry out the ongoing restoration operations, the latest is furnishing Al-Aqsa Mosque with non-fireable carpets at the King’s private expense. For his part, the Tunisian minister lauded the Jordanian ministry’s efforts in various religious fields, and its role to serve and refurbish Al-Aqsa Mosque. Shaibi also lauded the ministry’s step to hold the international scientific conferences to explain contents of Amman Message, in which many Tunisian preachers and scholars participated, and had a “remarkable” impact on their local communities. The two ministers stressed the need to develop two ministries’ relations and exchange knowledge to improve level of the two countries’ services in related fields.

Source: Jordan News Agency