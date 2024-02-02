Kaspi.kz to Announce 4Q & FY2023 Financial Results

Kaspi.kz to Announce 4th Quarter & Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on 26th February

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Kaspi.kz (KSPI LI & KSPI US) will report its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, on Monday, 26 February, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8.00am EST (1pm GMT, 7.00pm Astana time) to review and discuss the company’s results for the fourth quarter and full-year.

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Monday, 26 February, 2024

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=6465457a&confId=60708

You will receive your access details via email.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

The Kaspi.kz Super App is Kazakhstan’s most popular mobile app, with 13.5 million MAU in 3Q 2023, 8.8 million of whom access our services daily. The Kaspi Pay Super App is the digital partner of choice for businesses and entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan, with 565K merchant partners as of nine months 2023.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact, using our proprietary payments network.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on NASDAQ since 2024 and the London Stock Exchange since 2020.

For further information david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275

