The epidemiological investigation teams in Karak have collected 33 nasal swabs from various professional groups, an official said in a statement on Sunday.

Director of the governorate’s Health Affairs Department, Ayman Tarawneh, said the samples were sent to the central laboratories in Amman for COVID-19 testing.

Tarawneh pointed out that the results of the 1000 samples collected previously have come back negative.

Source: Jordan News Agency