JWA signs cooperation agreement to improve services quality of water sector’s workers

Acting Secretary General of Jordan Water Authority (JWA), Ahmed Alimat, on Wednesday, signed an agreement with the CEOs of the Aqaba Water Company (AWC), Jordan Water Company (Miyahuna) and Yarmouk Water Company (YWC), to promote the concept of human resource development, exchange expertise, and enhance capabilities at the individual and institutional level.

During the signing ceremony, Alimat stressed the importance of consolidating the partnership between all water sector institutions and the JWA, in a way that raises the workers’ technical and technical level, and boosts their performance.

Reviewing outcomes and recommendations of the 2020 report prepared by JWA monitoring unit on the three companies’ performance, Alimat affirmed its role in oversight activities in this regard and underlined the principle of enhancing productivity and accelerating digital transformation programs in all the companies’ services.

Alimat expressed his thanks to the German government, represented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), for their support to Management of Water Resources Programme, stressing the importance of Jordanian-German cooperation in developing the water workers’ capabilities.

Source: Jordan News Agency