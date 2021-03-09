JUTST, Huawei team up to launch cyber-security, AI, 5G academy

The Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Huawei Jordan to establish an on-campus cyber-security, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technology academy.

The academy will enhance students’ skills and knowledge of 5G communications, in order to enrich the local, regional and global labor market with outstanding expertise.

The agreement was signed by JUST President Sa’eb Khresat and CEO of Huawei Jordan and Lebanon Operations Jian Wang (Ethan).

The agreement comes in line with His Majesty King Abdullah II’s vision in making Jordan a regional hub for Information and Communications Technology (ICT), emphasizing that the JUST is keen on encouraging innovative thinking and providing the local and regional market with competent and qualified professionals.

He said that the University has always sought cooperation with the local market to improve the partnership between the academia and the industry sector.

In turn, Jian Wang (Ethan) underscored the Huawei’s keenness to bolster the partnership between the private and the public sectors through working with national institutions, chief of which is the JUST due to its esteemed academic reputation.

Ethan noted that the Company will train the University students who wish to sharpen their knowledge on ICT.

The agreement states that 200 students will be trained every year on the 5G technology, IA, ICT, cloud computing and big data. Also, Huawei will install servers and programs for IA, cloud computing, data cyber security and training equipment on the 5G technology.

Source: Jordan News Agency