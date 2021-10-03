JPMC, world companies agree to launch new investments in Aqaba-Thneibat

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC), Mohammad Thneibat, discussed with the CEO of Brazilian “We Grow”, Joan Fonzalez, and CEO of the Swiss “Ke Trade” company, ways of cooperation in phosphate fertilizer projects.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the World Fertilizer Conference (WFC), organized by the World Fertilizer Association (IFA) in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon, it was agreed to launch a partnership to establish factories in the city of Aqaba to produce potassium sulfate fertilizers, compound and recyclable melting fertilizers with a production capacity of 500 thousand tonnes annually, through which JPMC will supply these factories with phosphoric acid and ammonia.

The parties was also agreed to form specialized committees to start studying the project’s technical aspects within a period not exceeding six months, according to a JPMC statement.

Thneibat stressed the importance of this “new” partnership, which will constitute an added value for the JPMC, to produce many of the “required and specialized” fertilizers globally, which will reflect “positively” on the company’s conditions and its ability to provide many job opportunities and enhance its financial position.

In seperate meetings, Thneibat discussed with many international companies’ representatives the possibility of striking contracts to import Jordanian phosphate ore, phosphate fertilizers from JPMC’s industrial complex and the Japanese-Jordanian Company, as well as phosphoric acid produced in the Indian-Jordanian Chemicals Company, for the next year 2022.

The list of companies that expressed their desire to obtain the Jordanian phosphate ore and phosphate fertilizers included Russian, US, Indian, Indonesian, Korean, Norwegian Belgian, French and among others, according to the JPMC statement.

Source: jordan News Agency