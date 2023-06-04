JPACO mulls plans to establish agricultural packing plant

General Manager of Jordanian Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company (JPACO), Aladdin Abu Khair, on Saturday evening briefed the company’s board of directors on its activities during 2022, and its vision and programs during 2023. During the company’s extraordinary meeting, discussions went over its contracts to export crops for Arab, European and international markets, which have so far amounted to 4,000 tonnes of Jordanian and Palestinian agricultural products. The board expressed its hope to establish a grading and packing plant for agricultural crops and launch related steps to complete technical and logistical studies for this purpose, a JAPCO statement said. JPACO, which was launched in early 2021, is concerned with inking contracts to export Jordanian and Palestinian agricultural products to international and Arab markets.

Source: Jordan News Agency