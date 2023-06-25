JoYS national exhibition 2023 concludes

The Jordan Young Scientists (JoYS) National Exhibition 2023 reached its exciting conclusion with an awarding ceremony that honoured the exceptional talent and efforts displayed by Jordan’s young scientists. The two-day exhibition showcased 112 innovative projects created by 357 students from 68 schools across the country. Three winners from each category were selected by specialized judges, recognizing the outstanding knowledge, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills demonstrated by these young scientists. Additionally, an overall committee identified the top three overall winners, with the top-placed winner earning the opportunity to participate in the prestigious BT Young Scientists Exhibition in Ireland, providing a global platform to further showcase their scientific acumen. The winners will also have the opportunity to participate in a science boot camp organized by the Irish Embassy, next September. The winners were the following: Best Three Projects in Jordan: First Prize: The Islamic Scientific College / Jubaiha Branch Artificial Nervous System (ANS), Second Prize: Al-Qusour Preparatory School for Boys – Safe Hinges and Third Prize :Sharhabil Bin Hasna Secondary School for Boys – Monitoring student attendance. In the Technology category: First Prize: The Islamic Scientific College / Jubaiha – British program: The Smart Plant Watering System, Second Prize: The Islamic Scientific College – Jabal Amman: GREEN EVERYWHERE STREET LIGHTS and Third Prize: International Academy – Amman: iBreathe. In the Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry category: First Prize International Academy – Amman: Recycling Fast Fashion Garments Into Tents for Refugees, Second Prize Fatima Al-Zahra Secondary School for Girls: future global agriculture and Third Prize Amman Camp Preparatory Secondary School for Girls: Smart Drip Irrigation. The JoYS National Exhibition 2023 serves as a testament to the talent and dedication of Jordan’s young scientists, highlighting their potential to contribute to the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and shape a brighter future. By fostering a culture of innovation and scientific inquiry, this initiative paves the way for Jordan’s scientific and technological advancements. With a total of over 120 participating schools, 638 students, 100 dedicated teachers, and a total of 188 innovative projects, the JoYS National Exhibition 2023 is a true testament to the talent and passion for STEM education in Jordan. “The event not only celebrated the remarkable achievements of young scientists but also emphasized the importance of providing them with opportunities for growth, learning, and recognition,” Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan, Marianne Bolger said. She added, “We congratulate all the winners and extend our appreciation to the participating students, teachers, parents, and organizations who made the JoYS National Exhibition 2023 a resounding success”. “Their commitment to advancing scientific understanding and finding practical solutions to real-world challenges will undoubtedly contribute to Jordan’s future development and progress”, Bolger further added. Co-Chairperson of JoYS, Mohammad Tahboub, said JoYS 2023 encourages cooperation, practical curiosity and critical thinking, noting that it is an incentive to nurture the next generation of innovators who will contribute to scientific and technological progress in Jordan. Young Scientist Initiative is an international initiative that was first launched in Ireland about 60 years ago, and provides an important platform for young scientists to show their potential and shape a brighter future, by highlighting their talents in a way that enhances their potential to contribute to the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Source: Jordan News Agency