Jordan’s third phase of work resumption starts next week

Amman, Civil Service Bureau President Sameh al-Nasser announced that the third phase of work resumption at the public sector will start as of next week.

In accordance with the guide for the resumption of public sector work issued by the bureau after nearly three months of partial suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, al-Nasser told Petra that public institutions should be prepared to receive all employees over the whole week.

The process, al-Nasser stressed, will be implemented in line with the government’s circular for the resumption of work in government departments that included preventive and public health measures and mechanisms for providing services to citizens.

Some employees will be excluded from on-site work, such as those who have medical records or immunodeficiency, pregnant and breastfeeding employees, al-Nasser added.

He urged employees to strictly comply with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and relevant authorities regarding prevention measures such as social distancing and wearing masks and gloves.

