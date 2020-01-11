Jordan’s renewable energy investment exceeds $5bln, says official

Abu Dhabi, Jordan has succeeded in expanding its renewable energy use and output and managed to attract investments exceeding $5 billion, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and ambassador to the UAE, Jumaa Al-Abadi, said on Saturday.

Leading Jordan’s delegation to the 10th session of IRENA assembly in Abu Dhabi, Al-Abadi told the meeting that Jordan, since 2014, has developed a legislative and regulatory environment that attracts clean energy and energy efficiency investments, enabling it to develop solar and wind energy projects that pump clean electricity to the national grid with a total output of about 1500 megawatts or 15 percent of the total electricity generated.

Al-Abadi expected that clean energy generation will rise to 20 percent of the total power output by 2021, compared with only 1 percent in 2014.

In terms of legislative environment and business doing in the renewable energy domain, Al-Abadi added, Jordan tanks first in the Middle East and North Africa region, and third globally.

Al-Abadi described IRENA’s budget and 2020-2021 action program as ambitious and consistent with the latest advancements in the renewable energy, expressing Jordan’s hope to focus on new technologies, and to introduce the concept of energy storage within the agency’s future projects.

Source: Jordan News Agency