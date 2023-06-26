Jordan’s oil bill drops by 7.9 in first tertile of 2023

The Kingdom’s bill of crude oil, derivatives and mineral oils dropped by 7.9 percent in the first tertile of 2023 to reach JD985 million compared to JD1.069 billion in the same period of 2022, according to Department of Statistics (DoS) figures. Fuel and mineral oils topped the list of the Kingdom’s imports of oil derivatives in the first tertile of 2023, amounting to JD310 million, followed by crude petroleum with JD225 million, petroleum gases with JD222 million, diesel with JD216 million, and lubricants with JD11 million, according to foreign trade data released by the department on Monday.

Source: Jordan News Agency