Jordan’s exports to EU countries drop by 6.4% in 2023Inaugurating distribution of in-kind institutional support to number of districts in Hodeida

Amman: The value of Jordanian exports to European Union (EU) countries experienced a decline of 6.4 percent in 2023, amounting to JD409 million, compared to JD437 million in 2022.

Based on data from the Department of Statistics (DoS), as reported by the News Agency (Petra), the value of the Kingdom’s imports from EU countries also decreased by 7.1 percent in the past year, totaling JD2.797 billion, compared to JD3.011 billion in 2022.

Consequently, the total trade volume between Jordan and the eurozone in 2023 reached approximately JD3.206 billion, in contrast to JD3.448 billion in 2022.

Analyzing the statistics, the trade deficit of the Kingdom with EU countries stood at around JD2.388 billion for the year, compared to JD2.574 billion in 2022.

The Netherlands emerged at the top of the list of European countries in terms of Jordanian exports to the EU during the past year, with exports valued at JD79 million.

On the other hand, Romania ranked first among countries from which Jordan imports, with imports

amounting to approximately JD259 million.

The First Undersecretary of Hodeida province, Ahmed Al-Bishri, inaugurated today,Monday, the distribution of in-kind institutional support provided to a number of the province’s directorates, in coordination with Local Administration Ministry , funding from the European Union, and implementation of the United Nations Development Programme.

The support, consisting of office furniture, network connectivity, computers, printers, solar energy systems, display devices, as part of the project to enhance institutional and economic resilience in Yemen, targets the districts of Al-Hawk, Bayt Al-Faqih, Al-Sukhnah, Al-Munira, and Jabal Ras.

At the inauguration, the human agent praised the support project to provide the institutional needs of a number of province directorates, helping the offices to complete transactions and provide services to citizens better.

At the inauguration also, in the presence of the governor’s representatives, Muhammad Halisi and Ali Al-Kabari, the project coordinator, Fawzi Mahyoub, explain

ed that the support comes within the project to enhance institutional , economic flexibility, to enhance the capacity of the local authority and its cooperation with the community in achieving local development.

