Jordanians march against defence laws, rising prices

Hundreds of Jordanians marched in downtown Amman on Friday, in protest of rising prices and defence laws which grant the government extra-constitutional powers. Protesters started their march after Friday afternoon prayers in front of al-Husseini mosque, chanting “we can live in freedom.” Jordanian security forces reportedly surrounded the area to prevent additional protesters from joining the march. Protests in Jordan are infrequent, with shrinking civil society and increasing authoritarian measures from the government discouraging demonstrations. However, anger over economic conditions and w…

