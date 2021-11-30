Jordanians cleared from ‘jalwa’ tribal law return home

Published by

Al-Araby

Over 200 people returned to their homes in the governorate of Zarqa in northern Jordan, following the resolution of a clan dispute, the Governor of Zarqa, Hijazi Assaf announced on Tuesday. The returnees had been forced to leave their homes for several years based on ‘jalwa’, a tribal custom whereby relatives of suspected criminals are banned from a particular area, usually where they live. Jalwa is usually applied in criminal cases such as rape or murder. Those subjected to the ban are only allowed to return home after a settlement is reached between the involved families, usually involving f…

Read More