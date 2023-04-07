Jordanians across Kingdom protest Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Protests and marches were staged Friday in various governorates and in the capital, Amman, condemning attacks and violations of the Israeli occupation authorities against the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, and attacking worshipers inside. Protesters called for an immediate cessation of the violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque by settlers, extremists and the occupation police, urging the international community to take a firm stance to protect the holy sites and support the worshipers and defenseless Palestinians who are subjected to attack daily, stressing the need for a unified Arab position to confront Israeli practices that violate international covenants and laws. Protesters also underlined the importance of continuing the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, lauding the Hashemites’ role in protecting the holy sites and preserving the holy city’s legal and historical status quo. Protesters commended the steadfastness of worshipers stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, and the steadfastness of the people of Jerusalem against the Israeli occupation, which violates international resolutions, covenants and treaties.

Source: Jordan News Agency