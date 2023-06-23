Jordanian trade delegation to visit Iraqi provinces before year end, 1st, final add

Hajj Tawfiq called for increasing trade exchange and overcoming any obstacles to the entry of products and commodities produced in the two countries to their markets and grant them preference, in addition to motivating business owners to establish joint commercial, investment and industrial partnerships. Hajj Tawfiq stated that the Jordanian commercial and service sector is proud of the level of relations between the two countries in various fields and hopes that the next stage will witness a new start based on partnership. The meeting also covered the reopening of the Iraqi commercial center in Amman, in addition to organizing exhibitions in the two countries. For his part, Breij said that the Board of Directors of the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce is keen to expand the frameworks of cooperation and coordination with the Amman Chamber of Commerce, which will reflect positively on economic relations and increase trade exchange between the two countries. He voiced the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce readiness to provide all facilities and support for the success of the visit of the Jordanian trade delegation and to coordinate with the rest of the other chambers of commerce in Iraq to receive the Jordanian mission. Breij called for linking the Jordanian chambers of commerce with their Iraqi counterpart, to enhance mutual cooperation, in addition to holding meetings between Jordanian businessmen with their Iraqi counterparts to create real partnerships. The meeting was attended by the first vice-president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Jamal Al-Rifai, the two vice-presidents of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Nabil Al-Khatib and Bahjat Hamdan, treasurer of the chamber, Khattab Al-Bana, deputy treasurer Alaeddin Deiranieh, members of the Board of Directors of the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce, Ali Al-Mukhtar and Rashid Al-Saadi, and general manager of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Hisham Dweik. Jordan and Iraq’s commercial exchanges increased from JD470 million in 2021 to JD872 million in 2022.

Source: Jordan News Agency