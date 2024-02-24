Jordanian, Qatari companies launch initiative to empower, onboard young people into labor market

Amman: Three Qatari and Jordanian companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Amman on Saturday to launch the Forsa (Opportunity) initiative.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the initiative aims to train and empower young people, qualify them technically, technologically, and professionally for freelance platforms and applications, and benefit from them to market their businesses and services.

The MoU was signed under the patronage of the Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Ahmad Hanandeh, and the Qatar Ambassador to Jordan, Saud bin Nasser Al Thani.

The signatories to the MoU were: TAQAT Trading and Business Solutions Company, based in Doha, Qatar; Suhail Training and Consulting Academy, based in Amman, Jordan; and Runas Training and Education Company, “Careers of Gold,” based in Amman, Jordan.

The Forsa initiative will contribute to improving the employment opportunities and businesses of young professionals and increasing thei

r income by connecting them with employers, companies, and institutions. It will also contribute to highlighting the positive image of the professional sector, the importance of freelance work, and their positive impact on increasing productivity and improving the quality and level of services.

A specialized technical committee has been formed to develop the necessary practical plans and programs to qualify and empower about 10,000 young people to obtain job opportunities and businesses within 3 years. The rehabilitation programs will include a group of courses in the technological and technical fields, specialized technical skills that will enable them to enter the labor market and e-marketing, in addition to professional communication skills. The initiative also seeks to enable trainees to benefit from service providers through freelance platforms.

Source: Jordan News Agency