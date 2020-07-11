Jordanian programmer launches blood donation app

Amman, A Jordanian programmer has launched a smartphone application to help people donate or request blood, attracting more than 4,000 users in less than three months.

Basil Abu Bakir tells Petra that he was inspired to design and launch the “Bloodology” app after he had a hard time securing blood for his late mother, who underwent an open heart surgery in an Arab country.

Although the hospital provided for his late mother’s blood needs at the time, Abu Bakir, an IT graduate, says he remained determined to design an app that helps both donors and seekers.

He explains that the application helps users find the nearest available blood donor using location-based service to support the urgent need for blood or platelets in any case.

When a seeker requests blood, the app sends push notifications to all users at the same time giving them the location of the seeker and blood type needed, Abu Bakir further adds.

He stresses that the application is intended for public benefit and all the support needed is to download it and join its growing community, indicating that the app is available for all smart gadgets.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Health announced that its blood stockpile plunged by 40 per cent before returning to normal levels by mid-June.

According to official figures, around 237,000 people donated blood to army-run hospitals and the King Hussein Cancer Center in 2019, while around 132,000 donated to the National Blood Bank and other Ministry of Health-run blood banks.

Source: Jordan News Agency