Jordanian media witnessed paradigm leap under King’s reign: al-Ayed

Minister of State for Media Affairs, Ali al-Ayed, said on Saturday that under the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II, media in Jordan have witnessed a “paradigm leap.”

In an interview on the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation (JRTC’s) “New Day” show to mark the Kings’ 59th birthday, al-Ayed highlighted the diversity found on local media, which allows for an atmosphere of competition among different outlets to provide professional and diversified services.

His Majesty, al-Ayed emphasized, is keen on protecting the free press, and he highlighted the different media outlets’ keenness to be critical to issues that concern the people.

Al-Ayed, who is also the official spokesperson of the government, said that the King has always been intent on maintaining direct contact with all sectors, including the media, as His Majesty has given attention to the views of journalists.

He said the national media have played a key role in shedding light on His Majesty’s positions on various pan-Arab issues, chief of which is the Palestinian cause, which His Majesty strives to put on the international community’s list of priorities.

The national media have also focused on reflecting the true image of Islam at all international and Arab forums, he highlighted.

Source: Jordan News Agency