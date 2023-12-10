Jordanian, Iraqi Securities Authorities Explore Cooperation



Sarah Tarawneh, the Director of the Securities Depository Center, engaged in discussions with Faisal Haimus, Chairman of the Iraqi Securities Commission, and a delegation accompanying him, exploring avenues of collaboration to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Arab capital markets.

As outlined in a statement by the center on Sunday, Tarawneh provided an overview of the center’s tasks, goals, strategic plans, and the services it extends to its members and investors during the meeting.

Sanaa Shawish, the Head of the Software Development Department, delivered a comprehensive technical presentation on the center’s systems, notably the electronic system named SCORPIO. This system integrates functions such as registering, depositing, transferring ownership of securities, and settling prices. It also facilitates transfers excluded from trading, ownership restrictions, and corporate procedures.

Shawish detailed the developmental stages of the center’s electronic systems, their technical environment, and

the prospects of the electronic system.

Haimus underscored the significance of collaboration between the center and the Iraqi stock market, emphasizing its potential to enhance market efficiency, safeguard investors, and elevate the overall quality of the Iraqi stock market.

The visit of the delegation aligns with the collaborative framework between the Securities Depository Center and Arab stock markets.

Source: Jordan News Agency