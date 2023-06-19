Jordanian-Iraqi Finance, Business Forum to kick off in Amman Tuesday

The Jordanian-Iraqi Finance and Business Forum, organized by the Iraqi Business Council, is set to commence on Tuesday in Amman under the theme “Building Bridges of Shared Prosperity”. The forum serves as a pivotal economic platform aimed at advancing trade, industrial, and investment relations between Jordan and Iraq, with a primary objective of fostering a new phase of cooperation and mutual benefits, aligning with the interests of the two nations. Engaging in focused dialogue sessions, forum participants will explore investment opportunities within the financial and banking sector, examine the investment environment, discuss regulations and guidelines governing investments in Iraq and Jordan, and delve into investment prospects in the industrial sector, energy, mining, real estate development projects, transportation, services, communications, and information technology. In a statement on Monday, the Chairman of the forum’s preparatory committee, Saad Naji, indicated that the event stems from the visionary goals of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Iraqi leadership, which prioritize achieving economic integration between the two countries. Furthermore, it aims to expand the horizons of mutual cooperation, particularly in the domains of investment, trade, and industry. The 2-day forum will bring together a select group of distinguished businessmen, investors, and governmental and parliamentary figures from Jordan and Iraq, as well as local and international companies, private sector institutions, United Nations organizations, and international bodies. Naji, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Iraqi Business Council, emphasized the forum’s core objectives, including the enhancement of investment across various sectors, facilitation of trade exchanges between Jordan and Iraq, establishment of collaborative partnerships, and comprehensive discussions on the challenges hindering economic development between the two nations. “Furthermore, the forum will facilitate bilateral meetings and a company exhibition on the sidelines, providing a specialized audience with the opportunity to showcase products, services, and notable advancements. This initiative aims to forge new distribution channels that contribute to increased trade exchanges and the expansion of mutual goods between Jordan and Iraq,” he added. Established in Amman in 2006, the Iraqi Business Council serves as a crucial platform for business professionals to exchange opinions, ideas, and trade-related information. Additionally, it plays a key role in promoting investment opportunities available in Jordan and Iraq while facilitating employment opportunities through commercial and social missions. According to the latest foreign trade statistics released by the Department of Statistics, the value of trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq witnessed a notable increase of 23% during the first quarter of this year, amounting to JD158 million. Comparatively, the figures for the same period in 2022 stood at approximately JD128 million, signifying a positive growth trend in bilateral trade.

Source: Jordan News Agency