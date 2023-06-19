Jordanian food firms to partake in Saudi Food Show 2023 Tuesday

Some 18 Jordanian companies specializing in food industries are gearing up to take part in the Saudi Food Show 2023, which is set to be held on Tuesday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. The firms will showcase their product through the Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA), with technical support from the USAID-funded Business Growth Activity project. In a statement on Monday, JEA Director General Halim Abu Rahma, emphasized the importance of Jordanian participation in the first edition of the exhibition, indicating it presents a significant opportunity for such food companies to promote their products and explore new marketing avenues, particularly amidst the current global interest in food security. Furthermore, Abu Rahma said that the three-day expo is a crucial event for the food industry worldwide, as it will bring together global companies, producers, suppliers, and experts, adding this creates a real opportunity for Jordanian enterprises to build international partnerships that contribute to making the Kingdom a regional hub for food security. Moreover, he praised the technical assistance provided by the Business Growth Activity to Jordanian companies. The project aims to support startups and SMEs in Jordan to improve their productivity, competitiveness, and innovation thereby generating fresh jobs for youth and promoting the economic growth in the Kingdom.

Source: Jordan News Agency