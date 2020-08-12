Jordanian field hospital in Beirut continues services, says its director

The Jordanian field hospital in the Lebanese capital Beirut has continued to receive the people injured as a result of the recent explosion that struck Beirut port a week ago, according to the hospital’s director.

All medical devices, equipment and materials to enable the working medical teams to carry out minor and major surgeries are available, and the caders are fully ready to provide post-operative care, its director added.

The 48-bed hospital, which includes 10 beds for intensive care and two operating theaters, is run by multidisciplinary medical and technical staff.

Dispatched upon Royal directives, the hospital has started its mission in Beirut as part of the Jordanian Armed Forces’ (JAF) humanitarian role worldwide.

Source: Jordan News Agency