Jordanian Duty Free Shops devises plan to overcome COVID-19 crisis

The Jordanian Duty Free Shops (JDF) current plan is to adapt to the situation until recovering from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on all sectors, said JDF CEO Hisham Majali.

“Our goal now is to maintain our internal operations, and that our strategy is sound by focusing on promoting our operations while continuing to provide customers with quality products,” Majali said Saturday in a statement.

He added, “the travel ban to and from the Kingdom due to the pandemic, made us shut down all our stores at the beginning, then we started with simple operations in our diplomatic store in downtown Amman, and some operations in our freight stores at the Karama border crossing, noting that the coronavirus crisis has impacted 19 JDF’s stores.

Majali explained that the JDF was building an entertainment and commercial complex in the city of Aqaba, southern Jordan, with an area of 21 thousand square meters before the outbreak of the epidemic to be a shopping and entertainment destination for families and tourists, and it was scheduled to open this summer, as the construction was almost completed. He said that work in the project will be resumed today.

He pointed out that the government recently announced two defense orders aimed at protecting the interests of private sector companies and their employees, in addition to programs to help companies, adding that companies that were forced to implement a complete operational closure can apply to pay only 50 percent of wages for their employees who have not worked before due to the closure.

