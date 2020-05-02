Jordanian among three coronavirus deaths in Kuwait

Amman, The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced Saturday that three new deaths from the novel coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, including a Jordanian national. That brings the toll in the Gulf Arab state to 33.



The Kuwaiti News Agency (KUNA) quoted ministry spokesman, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, as saying that the three fatalities were a 43-year-old from Bangladesh, a 34-year-old Indian national and a Jordanian aged 71, who had been in intensive care for three days.



He also said that 242 new infections with the virus were recorded, bringing the caseload to 4,619, including 101 recovered cases, which raised the number of those who recovered to 1,703.

Source: Jordan News Agency