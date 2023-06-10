Jordan, Yemen discuss tourism relations

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al-Qaisi and Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani Saturday discussed prospects of promoting tourism between Jordan and Yemen. Al-Qaisi told the Yemeni minister and an accompanying delegation that he will consider all matters related to the arrival of Yemeni tourists to Jordan with relevant entities, noting the Ministry’s efforts to facilitate entry procedures. He said the ministry would cooperate with the Yemeni side in training matters and developing human resources to promote tourism, and is continuing to restore archaeological sites through the Tourism Promotion Board and the Antiquities Department. Al-Qaisi pointed to medical tourism in Jordan, which has the capabilities, skilled cadres and medical experts. The Yemeni minister said his country is interested in forging closer cooperation in medical tourism due to Jordan’s reputation in this field, calling for facilitating the procedures for Yemeni patients seeking treatment in Jordan.

Source: Jordan News Agency