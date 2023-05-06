Jordan welcomes talks between Sudanese Army, RSF

Jordan has welcomed a preliminary round of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah on Saturday and praised the crucial role and efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America to bring the parties to the negotiation table. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs expressed its hope that these discussions would contribute to halting military operations, ending the conflict, sparing the Sudanese people further suffering, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected areas.

Source: Jordan News Agency