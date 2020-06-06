Jordan welcomes Cairo peace initiative on Libya

Amman, Jordan on Saturday welcomed a peace initiative announced by Egyptian President Abdulfattah el-Sisi to resolve the ongoing conflict in Libya.

The “Cairo Declaration” was announced by the Egyptian leader following talks with Speaker of the Libyan Parliament Aqilah Saleh, and Commander of the National Libya Army Gen. Khalifah Haftar.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi said that Jordan appreciates Cairo’s efforts that led to the declaration, which, according to the minister, is a “significant achievement”.

Safadi stressed that the declaration was consistent with other international initiatives, “which should also be supported to reach a political solution to the Libyan crisis that protects the country’s unity and stability through Libyan dialogue”.

The initiative calls for a ceasefire starting from Monday, and underlines the importance of the outcome of the Berlin conference on reaching a political solution in Libya, commitment to the declaration of a Libyan constitution and reviving the political track to solve the crisis in the north African Arab nation.

Source: Jordan News Agency