Jordan Valley Authority increases water quantities to farmers

The Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) said that it will supply agricultural units in the Jordan Valley with additional amounts of irrigation water, in addition to its commitment to the daily water distribution program to meet the expected rise in temperatures in the coming days. “Due to the heatwave, forecasted to affect the Kingdom in the coming days and the expected rise in temperatures in various areas of the Kingdom, and the Jordan Valley in particular, the JVA, in addition to its commitment to the irrigation water regular daily distribution program, will provide agricultural units with additional quantities of irrigation water, according to the agricultural pattern and quantities of water available from water sources,” the JVA said Friday in a statement. The JVA said that this procedure was prepared in advance when devising the summer plan as a preventive measure to avoid any damage that might be caused to crops in the northern Jordan Valley, Deir Alla, southern Shuna and southern valley districts. “All the JVA’s cadres and machines working in the field will be in a state of emergency to follow up the water supply and meet farmers’ needs” JVA added. The JVA reaffirmed that it will continue its work in following up on its executive plans to deal with the exceptional weather conditions, in order to ensure the continuation of the water supply for various agricultural, industrial and drinking purposes.

Source: Jordan News Agency