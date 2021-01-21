Jordan, Tunisia discuss environmental cooperation

The Jordanian-Tunisian Joint Committee held its first meeting on environmental protection, Wednesday, remotely, headed by Secretary General of the Ministry of Environment, Mohammed Khashna’, which saw participation of the technical committee from the two sides.

In a press statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, Khashna’ stressed the “deep-rooted” relations between the two countries and the need to strengthen them by environmental protection cooperation.

Jordan seeks to achieve environmental sustainability through the exchange of experiences with the Tunisian side, in addition to the need to work to successfully implement the joint executive program, he pointed out.

Moreover, Khashna’ stressed the importance of focusing on stronger partnership to work on investing opportunities and overcoming the environmental challenges of both countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the most important achievements in the environmental field in both countries and the key areas of environmental cooperation.

For his part, head of the Tunisian delegation, Adel Kattat, praised the bilateral “historic” relations, stressing Tunisia’s keenness to support bilateral cooperation and coordination in the environmental field.

The joint bilateral talks aim to identify priority activities that will be agreed upon between the Jordanian and Tunisian sides to be implemented during the period 2021-2023, according to the statement.

Source: Jordan News Agency