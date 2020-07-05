Jordan sees new 14 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, caseload jumps to 1,164- MoH

The Minister of Health, Dr. Saad Jaber, announced 14 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in the Kingdom, bringing the total caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1164.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Prime Ministry on Sunday, he said the new cases are broken down as follows:

Three cases to truck drivers arriving at the Al-Omari Border Crossing, including a Jordanian citizen,

Two infections at the Karama Border Crossing to non-Jordanians,

Eight cases to returnees at quarantine hotels coming from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt,

One locally transmitted case to a wife, who contacted her husband currently receiving treatment at at Prince Hamzah Hospital.

Moreover, the minister said the epidemiological investigation teams conducted 5508 tests today, bringing to 24,393 the total count since the beginning of the virus outbreak in Jordan.

The Ministry, in cooperation with several medical stakeholders, is launching the “Your Health” application, a software to highlight guidance manuals the government has released for the various sectors, prevention measures, medical alerts, in addition to all new virus-related information, according to the minister.

The app, he said, will also contain awareness videos, and stakeholders’ health advice, adding the e–service is a kind of a communication channel with citizens, and would have a positive impact on the public.

The minister called on Jordanians to use the new e-service that helps identify Covid-19 and other diseases.

In response to a question on reopening airports, the minister said a “precise” plan and criteria had been set by the Crisis Cell to protect citizens, adding citizens repatriated from countries with similar epidemiological situation would be given “green color,” a procedure indicating the lab test is sufficient and no need to stay at a quarantine site.

