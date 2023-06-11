Jordan seeks to develop green hydrogen strategy-Energy Minister

Jordan supports and stimulates steps to develop green hydrogen production sector, to become a hub for its production in the region, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, said. During the workshop: “Discussing Green Hydrogen Strategy in Jordan,” on Sunday, Kharabsheh thanked USAID Energy Sector Support Activity for its continued cooperation and partnership in preparing the draft strategy. The minister also valued interest of the participating parties in developing the draft to enhance sustainability and improve ways of relying on self-resources in Jordan’s energy sector. The workshop aims to develop a draft green hydrogen strategy as a requirement for outlining a roadmap for green hydrogen use and production in Jordan, which is in line with the ministry’s efforts to achieve requirements of Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) for 2023, according to an Energy Ministry statement. The workshop is a “crucial” part of the ministry’s ongoing consultations with the sector’s key partners to review pivotal aspects of the draft green hydrogen strategy and the sector’s action plan to set the best strategic priorities and options in Jordan. The Ministry, with the support of USAID Energy Sector Support Activity, reviews outcomes and recommendations of previous studies in the green hydrogen industry in Jordan, primarily sources of future demand, export opportunities, key customers, and investment requirements, the statement said The workshop provided partners with the opportunity to respond to questions ahead of outlining the proposed action plan, setting main activities to develop the sector, as well as tackling partner requirements and the industry’s challenges, especially green hydrogen consumers, the statement added.

Source: Jordan News Agency