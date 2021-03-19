Jordan registers 74 COVID-19 related deaths, 7354 infections on Friday

Amman, Jordan registered, on Friday, 74 COVID-19 related deaths and 7354 infections, pushing the death toll to 5701 and total infections to 52,1461.

The new cases include 3918 in Amman, 887 in Irbid, 579 in Zarqa, 486 in Jerash, 336 in Balqaa, 215 in Karak, 215 in Madaba, 167 in Tafila, 149 in Aqaba, 147 in Mafraq, 141 in Ajloun, and 114 in Maan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The number of patients who were admitted to hospitals today stood at 435, while 386 cases have recovered and discharged, the statement added.

With regard to testing, 38,829 PCR tests were conducted Friday, 18.94 percent of which were positive, taking the total number of tests since the outbreak of the pandemic to 5,403,594.

Source: Jordan News Agency