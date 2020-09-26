Jordan records 850 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since pandemic began

Jordan on Saturday reported its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in early March.

A total of 850 new positive cases where noted today, up from 620 on Friday, according to a joint daily brief by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

More than 50 percent of the new cases were recorded in Amman where 435 infections were diagnosed. The figures indicated that 830 of the total were local cases.

Zarqa saw 164 new infections followed by the Balqa governorate (132), Irbid (60), Ma’an (21), Ajloun (11), Karak (4), Mafraq (2) and a single case in the southern Red Sea port of Aqaba.

The statement pointed out that 20 cases were for recent arrivals already quarantined in hotel facilities.

With today’s count, the caseload rises to 8,061 since the outbreak began. Additionally, four patients succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 43.

On a more positive note, 96 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, according to the daily update.

With regard to testing, 13,488 tests were conducted today bringing the total to 1,155,513.

The Ministry of Health said the daily infection load has approached unprecedented levels and appealed to the public to adhere to health safety protocols.

