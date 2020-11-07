Jordan records 3554 Covid-19 cases, 45 additional fatalities: MoH

Amman, – A total of 45 deaths and 3554 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Jordan on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis to 104802, while the death toll amounted to 1181, a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health said.

The cases include 1731 in Amman, 509 in Irbid, including 217 in Ramtha, 477 in Zarqa, 186 in Aqaba, 128 in Karak, 122 in Ajloun, 118 in Mafraq, 89 in Balqa, 73 in Jerash, 48 in Madaba, 38 in Tafilah and 35 in Ma’an, including 7 cases in Petra.

A total of 196 cases have been admitted to designated hospitals and 123 recovery cases have been discharged.

The total number of patients currently receiving treatment in hospitals has reached 1914, including 399 are on intensive care beds, added the statement.

Meanwhile, 13642 PCR tests were conducted on Saturday, bringing the cumulative number of tests administered since the start of the pandemic to 201763, it noted, adding that the percentage of positive tests today has reached 26.1 percent.

Amid the growing number of local infections, the Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defense orders, as well as adhering to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, in addition to using the “Aman” (Safety) and “Sahtak” (your health) applications for smartphones.

Source: Jordan News Agency