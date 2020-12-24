Jordan records 29 Covid-19 fatalities, 1,707 new cases on Thursday-MoH

The Ministry of Health announced 29 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,707 new infections were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,681 and caseload to 283,690.

The new infections comprised 558 cases in the capital Amman, 532 in Irbid, including 72 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 126 in Zarqa , 96 in Balqa, 82 in Mafraq, 75 in Jerash, 71 in Ajloun, 48 in Aqaba, 40 in Karak, 40 in Tafila, 33 in Madaba, and 6 cases in Ma’an governorate, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

Jordan’s currently active cases have reached 25,513, while the number of patients who have been admitted on Thursday to hospitals has hit 106, with 113 others discharged, the joint statement noted.

The statement pointed out that the total number of confirmed cases receiving treatment in hospitals has reached 951, while the total number of isolation beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases on Wednesday reached 814, with an occupancy rate of 19%.

Meanwhile, the total number of ICU beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday reached 299, with an occupancy rate of 33%, according to the statement.

A total of 146 lung ventilators are used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday, with an occupancy rate of 17%, the statement pointed out.

Moreover, 2,338 patients have recovered on Thursday in home isolation and hospitals, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 254,496, the statement noted.

Also 17,716 lab Covid-19 tests were conducted today, bringing the cumulative number of tests administered since the start of the pandemic until now, to 3040,342, the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 9.64%, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.

Source: Jordan News Agency