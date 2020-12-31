Jordan records 19 COVID-19 fatalities, 1,427 new cases Thursday -MoH

Amman, The Ministry of Health announced 19 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,427 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,834 and the caseload to 294,494.

The new infections comprised 473 cases in the capital Amman, 330 in Irbid, including 50 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 130 in Mafraq, 124 in Zarqa, 88 in Balqa, 67 in Madaba, 63 in Karak, 48 in Ajloun, 36 in Aqaba, 36 in Jerash, 16 in Tafila, and 16 in Ma’an, including 4 in southern district of Petra, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The statement indicated that Jordan’s current active cases stand at 20,109, while the number of patients admitted on Thursday to hospitals has reached 113, with 87 others discharged.

A total of 723 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the cumulative number of isolation beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible infections on Wednesday reached 853, with an occupancy rate of 20%, according to the joint statement.

Meanwhile, the total number of ICU beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday stood at 252, at an occupancy rate of 26%, the statement pointed out.

Moreover, the cumulative number of lung ventilators used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday hit 110, with an occupancy rate of 12%, the government said.

The statement indicated that 1,708 patients have recovered today in home isolation and hospitals, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 270,551.

23,430 lab Covid-19 tests were conducted today, bringing the cumulative number of tests administered since the start of the pandemic until now to 3175555, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 6.09%, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defense orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, the statement added.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.

Source: Jordan News Agency