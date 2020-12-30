Jordan records 14 Covid-19 fatalities, 1, 674 new cases on Wednesday-MoH

Amman, The Ministry of Health announced 14 Covid-19 fatalities and 1,674 new cases were registered in the Kingdom on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 3,815 and the caseload to 293,067.



The new infections comprised 594 cases in Irbid, including 64 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 534 in the capital, Amman, 104 in Balqa, 102 in Zarqa, 66 in Karak, 62 in Ajloun, 61 in Mafraq, 52 in Jerash, 35 in Madaba, 28 in Aqaba, 20 in Tafila, and 16 in Ma’an, of which 2 in the southern district of Petra, according to a media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.



The statement indicated that the number of Jordan’s current active cases has reached 20,409, while the number of patients admitted on Wednesday to hospitals has hit 85, with 111 others discharged.



A total of 727 confirmed cases are receiving treatment in hospitals, while the cumulative number of isolation beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases on Tuesday stood at 640, with an occupancy rate of 14%, the joint statement pointed out.



The statement indicated that the total number of ICU beds used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday hit 243, at an occupancy rate of 25%.



The total number of lung ventilators used in hospitals for confirmed and susceptible cases yesterday reached 96, with an occupancy rate of 10%, according to the statement.



Meanwhile, 2, 221 patients have recovered on Wednesday In-home isolation and hospitals, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 268,843, the statement noted.



Moreover, 25,933 lab Covid-19 tests were conducted today, bringing the cumulative number of tests administered since the start of the pandemic until now to 3152,125, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 6.66% according to the statement.



The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defense orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, the statement added.



The ministry also called on the public to follow its “I Protect Them” awareness campaign, which aims to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through increasing public commitment to preventive measures to protect individuals and their beloved ones.

Source: Jordan News Agency