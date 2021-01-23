Jordan records 10 fatalities, 608 new Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health announced 10 Covid-19 fatalities and 608 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 4,217 and the caseload to 319519.

The new infections comprised 294 cases in Amman, 95 in Irbid, including 23 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 94 in Balqa, 60 in Mafraq, 20 in Karak, 16 in Ajloun, 9 in Zarqa, 8 in Madaba, 6 in Aqaba, 5 in Jerash and 1 in Tafilah, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The number of patients who were admitted to hospitals today stood at 41, while 24 cases have recovered and discharged, the statement added.

According to the brief, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded Saturday, whether at hospitals or home, stood at 1,250, bringing the total to 306246 since the outbreak began.

Moreover, the number of patients still receiving treatment at hospitals has reached 396, including 73 on ventilators.

The statement also indicated that the number of confirmed and suspected cases on ICU beds has reached 121, or 8 percent of the total ICU bed capacity.

With regard to testing, 13,019 tests were conducted today, 4.67 percent of which were positive, the statement noted.

Since March, the cumulative number of tests administered has increased to 3691350, the joint statement noted.

The MoH urged people to abide by the defense orders and adhere to safety measures, foremost of which is wearing masks, as it warned against holding gatherings of more than 20 people.

Source: Jordan News Agency