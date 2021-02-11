Jordan records 10 Covid-19 fatalities, 1, 807 new cases on Thursday-MoH

The Ministry of Health announced 10 Covid-19 fatalities and 1, 807 new cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 4,421 and the caseload to 341,984.

The new infections comprised 1, 176 cases in the capital Amman, 216 in Irbid, including 12 in the northern border district of Ramtha, 128 in Balqa, 78 in Zarqa, 51 in Mafraq, 41 in Jerash, 31 in Madaba, 29 in Ajloun, 23 in Aqaba, 20 in Karak, 7 in Tafileh, and 7 in Ma’an, including 1 in southern district of Petra, according to the media statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The number of patients who were admitted to hospitals today stood at 108, while 67 cases have recovered and discharged, the statement added.

According to the brief, the cumulative number of recoveries recorded Thursday, whether at hospitals or home, stood at 864, bringing the total to 324,070 since the outbreak began.

Moreover, the number of patients still receiving treatment at hospitals has reached 579, including 66 on ventilators.

The statement also indicated that the number of confirmed and suspected cases on ICU beds has reached 144, or 16% of the total ICU bed capacity.

With regard to testing, 27,660 tests were conducted Thursday, 6.53 percent of which were positive, the statement noted.

Since last March, the cumulative number of tests administered has increased to 4,134,849, the joint statement noted.

Source: Jordan News Agency