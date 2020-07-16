JORDAN PRE-ORDERS TWO MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE – MOH

Minister of Health Dr. Saad Jaber signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company, to provide Jordan with two million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, once manufactured and proven to be “successful” worldwide.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Jaber said the agreement was part of the joint efforts made by the government and the ministry to provide vaccines for Jordanians after research centers had administered tests on the virus drug the third stage and began human-oriented experiments.

The pre-order deal, the minister said, came amid an increase in global demand on the coronavirus vaccine currently in development.

The ministry has signed several pre-order agreements with major international drug companies, including the “Pfizer Inc.”, to provide Jordan with the coronavirus vaccine, still in the experimental phase, once its tests are proven “successful” by the end of 2020, according to Jaber.

