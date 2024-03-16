Jordan Postal Sector Boasts 196 Operators, TRC Reports

Amman: Jordan’s postal sector saw a notable expansion with a total of 196 operators reported by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC), as revealed in a recent update. The breakdown includes 183 local private postal service providers, 12 international private operators, and one public postal operator.

According to TRC’s statement, the private postal sector employed around 34,000 individuals and operated a fleet of 34,000 vehicles by the end of 2023.

This significant presence underscores the sector’s pivotal role in the Jordanian market and its contribution to employment opportunities for the local workforce.

The regulatory framework governing Jordan’s postal market delineates the roles of both public and private operators, with exclusive rights granted to the public postal operator, represented by the government-owned Jordan Post Company, for specific services.

Licensing procedures for private postal operators are outlined, including the issuance of local and international category licenses, e

ach subject to designated annual fees.

TRC emphasized its oversight role in ensuring compliance with performance contracts between the public postal operator and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

It also urged entities involved in digital platforms or mobile applications related to postal delivery services to adhere to licensing procedures established by the authority.

Source: Jordan News Agency