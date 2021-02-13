Jordan PM heads committee on COVID-19

The Higher Framework Committee on the Ramifications of COVID-19, Saturday, convened for a discussion on the available options to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan Prime Minister, Bisher Khaswaneh, who chaired the meeting, directed the authorities to increase inspection visits on institutions and shops and to adopt stricter penalties against violators.

The Committee was briefed thoroughly about the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom by Health Minister, Nathir Obeidat, and the head of the coronavirus portfolio at the Ministry of Health, Wael Hayajneh.

Also discussed was the progress on the vaccination campaign and the state’s efforts in securing more vaccines from different sources.

