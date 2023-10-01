Jordan partakes in ISO Annual Meeting in Australia

The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) participated in the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting 2023, which was held from September 18 to 22 in Brisbane, Australia. The JSMO is participating in the meeting with over 140 countries represented by 500 experts and officials. Nearly 4,000 participants are joining via video communication. According to JSMO’s statement released Sunday, the meeting had several discussion sessions, with the first one being a review and discussion of reports from specialized working groups and the progress of the action plan for developing countries. The ISO Committee for developing country matters, DEVCO, led this session. They also talked about the challenges of standardization and finding sustainable solutions and innovation to tackle global challenges and ensure a better future. The meeting covered workshops and discussions on artificial intelligence, as well as ISO’s commitment to addressing climate change. Additionally, cybersecurity, confidence in international standards, and prioritizing standards on decision-makers’ agendas were addressed. The JSMO took part in the ISO Council elections, resulting in Saudi Arabia and Tunisia being elected to the Board of Directors. The ISO, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has 169 member states and more than 820 technical and subcommittees.

Source: Jordan News Agency