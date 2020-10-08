JORDAN PARTAKES IN EBRD GOVERNORS MEETING

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wisam Rabadi has participated in the 29th annual meeting of the board of governors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in his capacity as Jordan’s governor on the board.

The meeting is the bank’s main annual event during which the governors discuss key financial, institutional and strategic issues related to the bank and to member states. This year’s remote meeting focused on the new 2021-2025 strategic and capital framework of the bank.

According to a planning ministry’s statement, Rabadi stressed Jordan’s support for the new strategic framework and highlighted its importance in supporting the bank’s objectives and propelling the transformation of its operations.

The minister also emphasized that Jordan will continue implementing the planned reforms despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and according to the five-year reform matrix, which was launched in the London conference initiative.

Source: Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan