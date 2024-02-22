  • Date: February 23, 2024
Jordan, Oman ink 3 MoUs for attracting investments

Amman: Jordan and Oman, on Thursday, inked three memoranda of understanding (MoU) meant to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the areas of luring direct investment, investment opportunities, and promoting and assisting foreign commerce.

The first MoU, which was signed by the Ministries of Investment of Jordan and the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Investment Promotion, called for cooperation between the two parties in luring direct investment, in the sectors and activities that are open to investment, in compliance with the rules and laws that apply to both nations, and in a manner that benefits both parties.

The second MoU between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry stated that both parties wished to expand their business ties and foster economic cooperation while also promoting and enhancing trade promotion and support of foreign trade within their nation. Additionally, the memorandum encouraged the establishment of partnerships
for investment and trade between the two business sectors.

The third one, was also signed between the Jordanian and Omani private sectors in the field of supply and trade.

Jordan exported $70.2 million worth of goods to the Sultanate of Oman in 2022, while Jordan imported $57.4 million worth of goods from Oman.

Source: Jordan News Agency

