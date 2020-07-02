Jordan keen on protecting Lebanon, its people, says FM…1st, final add

“The Kingdom’s historic position, which is the stance of His Majesty King Abdullah II, aims to protect Lebanon and its people, and that we are working together to prevent any deterioration on the situation there,” Safadi pointed out.

Talks, Safadi said, focused on the implications of the Syrian crisis, adding: “We hope to see a political solution to end the crisis, as we always affirm, which preserves Syria’s unity, stability, and restores its security. Hopefully, this settlement would revive its role in the region and in the joint Arab action network and provides conditions for Syrians’ voluntary return.”

As for Syrian refugee crisis, Safadi said discussions went over the issue of the Syrian refugee, and the outcomes of the Fourth Brussels Conference, which saw Jordan and Lebanon stressing the importance of the international community’s assumption of its responsibilities towards the refugee host countries.

Continuing:”Syrians in Jordan are our brothers, we fully stand with them, we provide whatever we can until conditions become appropriate to their voluntary return to their country.”

Moreover, Safadi said discussions focused on the main issue at this stage, which is Israel’s decision to annex occupied Palestinian lands, adding :”We agree to reject annexation, which is considered a flagrant violation of international law.”

On Tel Aviv’s step, Safadi said the annexation also undermines the two-state solution and all endeavors aimed at achieving a just peace acceptable to the peoples and which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with occupied Jerusalem, as its capital on the June 4, 1967 lines.

Source: Jordan News Agency