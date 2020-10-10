Jordan joins celebration of World Post Day

Jordan Post has participated in a teleconference hosted by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) celebrating the World Post Day which falls each year on October 9th, the anniversary of the establishment of the UPU in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

Director-General of Jordan Post Company Khalid Laham told the meeting that the company had introduced a new business model that keeps pace with the latest postal services and caters to the needs of a rapidly-growing clientele base, noting partnerships with major service providers, including Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, and Bank of Alexandria.

Laham also spoke about the evolution in electronic financial payment solutions and cooperation with local providers of these services, including Mahfazti‏, ZainCash, Dinarak and eFAWATEERcom.

He highlighted payments-on-behalf-of (POBO) services provided by Jordan Post, under which the company handles delivery operations on behalf of the National Aid Fund, UNRWA, and the World Food Program.

