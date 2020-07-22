Jordan, Italy discuss public administration cooperation

Director General of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), Raba’a Ajarmah, discussed with the Italian Ambassador in Amman, Fabio Cassese, the prospects for joint cooperation.

During a meeting with Cassese on Wednesday, Ajarmah said the IPA has witnessed a “qualitative” shift in all aspects and levels, in relation to infrastructure, facilities and development of quality training programs.

Ajarmah briefed the envoy on the IPA’s plans, its services scope and its role in raising efficiency and effectiveness of the human resource in the public sector, and its programs currently being implemented in the area of leadership preparation and development.

Head of the Civil Service Bureau (CSB), Sameh Nasser, who attended the talks, said the ambassador’s visit is “important” to launch fresh prospects for future cooperation between the IPA and its Italian counterpart institutes.

Highlighting the IPA’s role, Nasser noted the government belief in the institute’s role as the body in charge of building capabilities and developing public sector employees, adding the IPA is a “key prestigious” institute in the Middle East and the Arab region since its inception in 1968.

The new CSB bylaw issued last February signals the importance of human resource development and capacity building, with focus on preparing and developing career training, according to Nasser.

For his part, Cassese praised the IPA’s role, strategic policy and the importance of its programs aimed to building and developing leaders at different levels, pointing to the need integrate technology in developing the training process.

There are several horizons to launch cooperation and exchange expertise with the concerned entities in Italy, which can be “worked on in the future,” the envoy said.

Source: Jordan News Agency